Manchester City are set to host Newcastle United in the second leg of their EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) semi-final on 5 February 2026. Carrying a 2–0 aggregate lead from the first leg at St James' Park, Pep Guardiola’s side enters the fixture at the Etihad Stadium as firm favourites to reach the final at Wembley. For the defending champions Newcastle, the match represents a formidable challenge as they look to overturn a two-goal deficit and keep their hopes of back-to-back domestic trophies alive. Who is Giuliana Vigile? Know All About Glamorous 23-Year-Old Female Italian Serie D Football Referee.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United EFL Cup Match in India

Football fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Newcastle United semi-final exclusively on FanCode. Unlike the Premier League or FA Cup, the Carabao Cup is not broadcast on traditional television channels such as Sony Sports or Star Sports in the region.

Viewers can access the live stream via the FanCode app or website by purchasing a 'Match Pass' for a nominal fee or opting for a monthly/annual 'Tour Pass'.

Match Facts

Feature Details Competition EFL (Carabao) Cup Semi-Final, 2nd Leg Date Thursday, 5 February 2026 (IST) Kick-off Time 01:30 AM IST Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester Aggregate Score Manchester City 2–0 Newcastle United Live Stream (India) FanCode (App & Website) TV Telecast (India) Not Available

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Team News

City’s clinical performance in the first leg has put them in a commanding position. Goals from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden secured a comfortable lead, allowing Guardiola the luxury of tactical rotation if needed. However, the Spaniard has historically fielded strong lineups in the latter stages of this competition, which City has won four times in the last decade.

Newcastle United, under Eddie Howe, will lean on the resilience that saw them lift the trophy last season. While they face an uphill battle, the return of key personnel from injury earlier this week provides a glimmer of hope for the travelling Magpies.

