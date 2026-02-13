The FA Cup fourth round commences on 14 February, as Chelsea travel to the MKM Stadium to face Championship high-flyers Hull City. The fixture is headlined by the emotional return of Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior to his former club, where he spent five years as a player and nearly two years as manager. While the Blues aim to bounce back from a midweek draw against Leeds United, the Tigers are looking to secure their first victory over Chelsea in nine attempts to reach the fifth round. EPL 2025–26: Thomas Frank to Ruben Amorim, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Hull City vs Chelsea Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14.

Venue: The MKM Stadium in Hull

Time: 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Hull City vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the FA Cup action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV will provide live streaming of FA Cup, with Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Hull City vs Chelsea match live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Telecast: The Sony Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Sony TEN 2 TV channels, subject to scheduling. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Hull City vs Chelsea Team News and Key Players

Chelsea arrive in East Yorkshire with a defensive reshuffle. Marc Cucurella is ruled out with a hamstring injury, joining Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens on the sidelines. However, teenage defender Mamadou Sarr is expected to feature following his recall from loan. Rosenior is likely to field a strong side, with Liam Delap leading the attack against the club where he previously spent time on loan.

Hull City, currently fourth in the Championship, are missing Semi Ajayi and Cody Drameh due to injury. Manager Sergej Jakirovic is expected to rely on the striking partnership of Oli McBurnie and Joe Gelhardt, who have been instrumental in the Tigers' promotion push this season.

