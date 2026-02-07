Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea travel to Molineux on 7 February 2026, to face a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers side in a crucial Premier League 2025-26 match-up. The Blues, currently revitalised under head coach Liam Rosenior and chasing a Champions League spot, are looking to bounce back following a narrow Carabao Cup semi-final exit in midweek. Conversely, Wolves find themselves in a desperate fight for survival at the bottom of the table, with manager Rob Edwards hoping that new January signings can spark a late-season escape from the relegation zone. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Wolves vs Chelsea Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 7 (IST).

Venue: Molineux Stadium inWolverhampton

Time: 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Wolves vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Wolves vs Chelsea match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. Scotland Announces Extra Bank Holiday To Mark Nation's FIFA World Cup Return.

Wolves vs Chelsea Team News

Wolves are expected to hand debuts to new arrivals Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes, as Rob Edwards looks to solve his side's goal-scoring woes. However, they remain without captain Toti Gomes due to a hamstring injury.

For Chelsea, there are major questions surrounding the fitness of captain Reece James and winger Pedro Neto, both of whom missed the midweek cup clash against Arsenal. Cole Palmer and Estevao are both expected to start after having their minutes managed recently, but the Blues will be without long-term absentees Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens.

