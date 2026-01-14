Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca were sacked as Man United and Chelsea managers in 2026 respectively (Photo X@ManchesterUnited , X@Chelsea)

The 2025–26 Premier League season has entered the new year with an unprecedented wave of managerial casualties. In just the first week of 2026, two of the league’s most prominent clubs—Chelsea and Manchester United—dismissed their head coaches following a combination of inconsistent results and public disputes with club hierarchy. These high-profile exits have taken the total number of managerial changes for the current campaign to six. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club

The dismissals of Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim have reshaped the landscape of the top flight, as clubs move quickly to salvage their seasons ahead of the final run-in.

Chelsea Part Ways with Enzo Maresca

Chelsea began the year by confirming the departure of Enzo Maresca on 1 January 2026. Despite leading the Blues to silverware in 2025—securing both the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup—Maresca’s relationship with the club’s leadership reportedly deteriorated over several weeks.

The Italian departed with Chelsea sitting fifth in the table, having won just one of his last seven league matches. Tensions regarding the club's medical department and player workload were cited as key factors in the "mutual" decision to part ways. Chelsea have since appointed Liam Rosenior as his permanent successor.

Manchester United Dismisses Ruben Amorim

Manchester United followed suit on 5 January 2026, sacking Ruben Amorim after a turbulent 14-month tenure. The decision came less than 24 hours after an explosive post-match press conference following a 1–1 draw with Leeds United, in which Amorim publicly criticised the club's recruitment and scouting departments. Ruben Amorim Sacked; Manchester United Part Ways With Portuguese Head Coach After Draw Against Leeds United in Premier League 2025-26.

Amorim left Old Trafford with the lowest win ratio of any permanent United boss in the Premier League era. Following a brief caretaker stint by Darren Fletcher, the club appointed former midfielder Michael Carrick as interim manager until the end of the season.

Context of the 2025–26 Season

The current season has been particularly volatile for managers across the league. Earlier departures included Nuno Espírito Santo, who was the first to be sacked in September, and Ange Postecoglou, whose short-lived 39-day spell at Nottingham Forest ended in October.

The rapid turnover reflects an increasing pressure on clubs to secure Champions League qualification and domestic stability in a highly competitive top half of the table.

Manager Club Departure Date Replacement Ruben Amorim Manchester United 5 January 2026 Michael Carrick (Interim) Enzo Maresca Chelsea 1 January 2026 Liam Rosenior Vítor Pereira Wolves 2 November 2025 Rob Edwards Ange Postecoglou Nottingham Forest 18 October 2025 Sean Dyche Graham Potter West Ham United 27 September 2025 Nuno Espirito Santo Nuno Espirito Santo Nottingham Forest 9 September 2025 Ange Postecoglou

Future Outlook

With the winter transfer window now open, the newly appointed managers will be looking to bolster their squads. All eyes remain on West Ham United and Everton, where performance metrics suggest the "managerial merry-go-round" may not yet be finished for the 2026 calendar year.

