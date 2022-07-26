Chelsea have been one of the more active sides in this transfer window and after landing some of their top targets for the summer are now looking to work on exits. Timo Werner is one of the players tipped to leave the Blues with a few clubs aiming to acquire the German striker's services. Jules Kounde Transfer News: Barcelona Pip Chelsea For Sevilla Defender.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Juventus are one of the teams that have emerged as possible suitors for Timo Werner this summer. Chelsea are looking to offload the striker after a couple of poor goal-scoring seasons with the club.

Juventus manager Max Allegri has listed the German international as one of the options to lead his team's attack this season. However, the Italian coach's main priority remains the signing of Alvaro Morata on a permanent deal from Atletico Madrid.

Timo Werner was also offered to RB Leipzig as Chelsea wanted to include the striker in a player exchange deal for Nordi Mukele, who has completed a transfer to PSG. However, the Bundesliga outfit are still interested in the player on a season-long loan.

Timo Werner has hinted at a move away from Chelsea in order to get more playing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in November. However, the Blues boss was not happy with the striker's exit demands saying 'He needs to get his game time by showing quality'

