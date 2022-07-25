Barcelona are closing in on yet another signing this summer as they are set to reach an agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of Jules Kounde. The Catalan giants are looking to strengthen their defence this summer and have identified the young Frenchman as one of their top targets with manager Xavi asking for the player. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Gerard Pique Gets Booed by Fans During El Clasico Clash in Las Vegas (Watch Video).

According to a report from Sport, Barcelona are moving closer to reaching an agreement with La Liga side Sevilla over Jules Kounde. Chelsea are also in the sunning to sign the centre-back but it looks like the Catalan giants will edge the Premier League outfit.

It is understood that Barcelona had presented the Andalusian aside with an offer of €50 million for the defender with €10m in add-ons. But are now prepared to pay the entire fee upfront after the Blues tabled an offer of €65 million in instalments.

The Blaugrana have also reached agreement on personal terms with Jules Kounde. The French defender is likely to join the Catalonian team on a four-year deal after spending three years with Sevilla.

It is understood Barcelona manager Xavi played an important role in the negotiations as talks with him persuaded the 23-year-old centre-back to join the Catalan despite Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel offering him a crucial role in the team.

Jules Kounde will be Barcelona's third high-profile signing this simmer after landing Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, who were also on the radar of Chelsea. The Spanish side has also signed former Blues defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers.

