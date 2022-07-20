Chelsea are to take on Charlotte in their second pre-season game, on Thursday, July 21. The match would be played at the Bank of America Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Blues are high on confidence, having beaten Club America 2-1 in their last match. They would aim to notch up their second win in a row. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming and telecast details of the match, please scroll below. Barcelona Transfer News: Cesar Azpilicueta Inches Closer After Agreement With Chelsea

Charlotte, on the other hand, lost their previous match to Inter Miami in the MLS. The Blues might not feature new signings Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling in this game as Thomas Tuchel said. Timo Werner and Mason Mount, who scored in Chelsea's win over Club America, would aim to continue their goal-scoring form in this match as well.

When is Chelsea vs Charlotte, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea vs Charlotte friendly clash will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 21, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 05:00 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Chelsea vs Charlotte, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network have the right to broadcast this friendly match in India. So fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the Chelsea vs Charlotte, club-friendly encounter on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Chelsea vs Charlotte, Club Friendlies 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports, will provide the live streaming of the encounter. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the action of Chelsea vs Charlotte match online.

