Barcelona have done well to strengthen their squad this summer despite being under financial restrictions and are now closing in on another signing. The Catalan giants are moving in the right direction to secure the services of Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, who has been on their radar for a long time. Inter Miami 0-6 Barcelona, Club Friendly 2022: Raphinha Scores On Debut In Catalans' Dominant Pre-Season Win.

According to a report from Sport, Barcelona and Chelsea have reached an agreement over the transfer of Cesar Azpilicueta. It is understood that the Catalan giants will pay a fee of around €4m to €5m to acquire the services of the veteran defender.

Cesar Azpilicueta has been a constant presence in the Chelsea team since his arrival from Marseille. But after spending a decade at Stamford Bridge, the Spanish defender is looking for a new challenge and wants Catalonia as his next destination.

The veteran footballer will sign a two-year contract with Barcelona with an option to extend it by a year depending upon his performance. The 32-year-old is excited to play under Xavi and wants to help the Catalan giants in their rebuilding process.

However, it is understood that the transfer depends on Chelsea and their success in finding a suitable replacement for the outgoing defender. RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is tipped as the main target to replace the Spanish player at Stamford Bridge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2022 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).