The Milwaukee Bucks are set to host the Charlotte Hornets at the Fiserv Forum on Friday, January 2, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 fixture. The Bucks are looking to rebound from a tough home loss and find consistency in their Central Division campaign, while the Hornets arrive in Milwaukee aiming to snap a two-game slide and prove they can compete with the Eastern Conference's established powers.

The Bucks, holding a record of 14-20, currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference. They are coming off a narrow 114-113 defeat against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, a game where Kevin Porter Jr. continued his strong form with 19 points. Coach Doc Rivers’ side, led by the perennial dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo, remains focused on tightening their defense, which currently ranks 17th in the league, as they look to protect their home court.

The Charlotte Hornets, with a record of 11-22, are 12th in the Eastern Conference and have struggled to find momentum on the road. They are coming off a 132-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on New Year’s Eve. The Hornets' offense, powered by Miles Bridges and rookie sensation Kon Knueppel, remains a threat, but they will be tested by Milwaukee's size. The status of rookie center Ryan Kalkbrenner remains a concern as he recovers from an elbow injury, placing more pressure on Moussa Diabaté and Mason Plumlee to handle the paint.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Time: 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 3, 2026, 6:30 AM IST)

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video platform with a valid subscription. Fans can also access the live stream via the NBA League Pass on the NBA app and website.

Live Telecast: Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets match on traditional TV channels in India.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Head-to-Head

Historically, the Bucks have controlled the recent narrative in this matchup. In the 2025–26 season alone, the two teams have already met three times, with Milwaukee winning two of those contests, including a 123-113 victory on December 29. While Charlotte managed to steal a 111-100 win earlier in November, the Bucks have won seven of the last ten meetings between the two franchises. Milwaukee also holds a significant advantage at the Fiserv Forum, where they have historically used their home crowd to stifle the Hornets' perimeter-heavy offense.

