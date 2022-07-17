Chelsea are set to kickstart their pre-season when they face Club America in a friendly match on Sunday, July 17. The match would be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada and is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Blues have lost a few players in the transfer window but have made additions in the form of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. While the Senegal international caught up with his new teammates, it is unlikely that he would feature in this game. But Sterling can potentially make his Chelsea debut after ending a trophy-laden career at Manchester City. Kalidou Koulibaly Transfer News: Chelsea Sign Senegalese Centre-Back From Napoli on Four-Year Deal

Club America on the other hand, have begun their campaign in the Liga MX Apertura where they have played three matches with one ending in victory and the other two in a loss and a draw. They would be keen on posing a tough challenge for the former Champions League winners.

When is Chelsea vs Club America, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea vs Club America friendly clash will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on July 17, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 07:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Chelsea vs Club America, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network have the right to broadcast this friendly match in India. So fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the Chelsea vs Club America, club-friendly encounter on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Chelsea vs Club America, Club Friendlies 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports, will provide the live streaming of the encounter. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the action of Chelsea vs Club America match online.

