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Anfield prepares to host a high-stakes Premier League 2025-26 match as Liverpool face Chelsea in a match that could define the hosts’ European aspirations for next season. Kick-off is scheduled for 05:00 IST on Saturday, 9 May 2026, with Arne Slot’s side looking to bounce back from a recent defeat and solidify their position in the top four. Alleged Leaked Chats of Alex Jimenez with Minor Surface; Footballer Dropped from AFC Bournemouth Squad.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. PL 2025–26: Manchester United Clinch Champions League Spot As Kobbie Mainoo Secures 3–2 Win Over Liverpool.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Liverpool vs Chelsea Competition Premier League 2025–26 Date Saturday, 9 May 2026 Kick-off Time 12:30 BST / 05:00 IST Venue Anfield, Liverpool Liverpool Position 4th (58 Points) Chelsea Position 9th (48 Points) IND Broadcaster/Streaming Star Sports Select / JioHotstar

Liverpool vs Chelsea Team News

Liverpool may be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and striker Alexander Isak, though Arne Slot faces a late decision on whether to start the Swedish forward following his recent injury concerns. Notable absences for the Reds include Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah, but Florian Wirtz is expected to be available despite missing training earlier this week due to illness.

Chelsea are hoping to welcome back captain Reece James and defender Levi Colwill to the starting lineup. However, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez remains sidelined with a head injury, while Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto are considered major doubts following knocks sustained in training.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).