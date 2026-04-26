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Football Football Chelsea vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online While the Blues aim to secure their 17th final appearance, Leeds United are looking to reach their first FA Cup final since 1973. Despite Chelsea's historical dominance in this competition, Leeds remain unbeaten against their London rivals in the Premier League this season, adding significant weight to this historic rivalry.

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Chelsea and Leeds United face off on Sunday 26 April 2026, in a highly anticipated FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final at Wembley Stadium. While the Blues aim to secure their 17th final appearance, Leeds United are looking to reach their first FA Cup final since 1973. Despite Chelsea's historical dominance in this competition, Leeds remain unbeaten against their London rivals in the Premier League this season, adding significant weight to this historic rivalry. Manchester City Mount Late Comeback to Secure FA Cup 2025-26 Final Berth After Edging Past Southampton

How to Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match for free on BBC One, with coverage starting shortly before the kick-off. Digital viewers can stream the action via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website at no additional cost. The match is also available to TNT Sports and discovery+ (HBO Max) subscribers

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network on channels TEN 2, 3, and 4. Viewers can stream the action online through the Sony LIV app and website. Erling Haaland Shirt Ripped: Striker's Sleeve Torn During Clash with Gabriel Magalhaes in Manchester City vs Arsenal.

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture Chelsea vs Leeds United (FA Cup Semi-Final) Date Sunday, 26 April 2026 Kick-off Time 15:00 BST / 19:30 IST / 10:00 ET Venue Wembley Stadium, London UK Broadcast TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ India Broadcast/Streaming Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, and 4 / SonyLIV USA Broadcast ESPN+ Recent H2H Leeds 2–2 Chelsea (Feb 2026)

Team News

Chelsea enter the match as the highest-scoring team in the competition this season, having netted 20 goals under manager Liam Rosenior. The Blues have a formidable record at the national stadium, winning 10 of their last 12 FA Cup semi-finals held at Wembley. A key player to watch is Estêvão, who could become the first teenager to score in three consecutive FA Cup matches for a top-flight side.

Leeds United are enjoying a fairytale run, marking their first semi-final appearance in 39 years. Although they have struggled at Wembley in recent years, failing to score in their last three visits, their form against Chelsea this season has been excellent. Having secured four points against the Blues in the league, the 'Whites' will be confident they can cause an upset.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).