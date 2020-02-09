Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of CFC vs BFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credits: Instagram (@bengalurufc/@chennaiyinfc))

Chennaiyin FC will eye revenge when they play the defending champions Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 at home. Chennaiyin FC were thrashed 0-3 when both these teams met earlier in ISL 6. The two-time champions were then on a three-match losing run but since then have lost only twice in 10 games, eight of which have come under new manager Owen Coyle. Bengaluru FC have lost thrice since facing Chennaiyin FC, two of which have come against Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and live score updates of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2019-20 encounter, should scroll down. Chennaiyin FC Vs Bengaluru FC - Live Football Score.

Harmanjot Khabra, who captained the ISL champions in their AFC Cup victory over Paro midweek, will miss the Bengaluru FC match due to suspension. While midfielder Anirudh Thapa is out for Chennaiyin FC after accumulating four yellow cards in the season. Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

Pitched as the southern derby in ISL 2019-20, both Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will be eying a victory that will keep them alive in the race for the playoffs. Bengaluru are ranked third in ISL 6 points table and can further consolidate their position with a win. A win for fifth-placed Chennaiyin FC will take them two points off the fourth-placed Mumbai City FC with a game in hand.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 Southern derby between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The venue is also known as the Marina Arena. CFC vs BFC match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 in India. Fans can live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 6 match on Star Sports channels. To catch the live action of CFC vs BFC encounter viewer can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match will also be available of online platforms. Hotstar, the official online media streaming site of Star Network, will be live streaming the CFC vs BFC match for its online fans in India. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of CFC vs BFC ISL 2019-20 encounter.

Bengaluru FC will need a win to stay alive in the three-way race for the top spot in team standings, in which they are currently third with 28 points. ATK at the top and FC Goa at second have 33 points each from 16 games. Bengaluru FC have played 15. Chennaiyin FC are in must-win situations.