CFC vs BFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Nerijus Valskis vs Sunil Chhetri (Photo Credits: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC will fight to keep themselves alive in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 when they host defending champions Bengaluru FC at home. Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 6 encounter will be played at the Marina Arena on February 09, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams are still in the race for the playoffs and will want to win to keep it that away. Bengaluru FC thrashed Chennaiyin FC 3-0 when they met earlier in ISL 2019-20 and will hope to complete a league double over their southern rivals. But Chennaiyin FC are now a different team than they were at the beginning of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to build a strong Dream11 fantasy team prediction for CFC vs BFC encounter in ISL 2019-20, should scroll down. Chennaiyin FC Vs Bengaluru FC - Live Football Score.

Bengaluru FC have the best defensive record in ISL 2019-20 and have shipped only 9 goals in 15 matches. They are ranked third in ISL 2019-20 points table and can further consolidate their position with a win in the ISL southern derby. Carles Cuadret’s men will be without Harmanjot Khabra, who is suspended for this encounter as is Chennaiyin FC’s Anirudh Thapa. Chennaiyin FC are on a four-match winning run and have lost only twice in their last eight. Bengaluru FC were beaten 0-2 by Mumbai City FC in their last away encounter in ISL 2019-20 but they bounced back with successive home wins over Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) has kept the most number of clean-sheets in ISL 6 and should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FCC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – It will be an all Bengaluru defence not only because they have the best defensive record this season but also because they provide goal threat in plenty. Juanan (BFC), Nishu Kumar (BFC) and Rahul Bheke (BFC) should be picked as the defenders.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) has been the best all-round player in ISL 6. With 6 goals and as many assists to his name, Crivellaro has been Chennaiyin FC’s most creative player as well as their best player. Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) is another player who should be picked. Dimas Delgado (BFC) and Erik Paartalu (BFC) can be picked as the other midfielders.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forward – Nerijus Valskis (CFC) is the highest goal-scorer in ISL 2019-20 with 12 goals to his name. Andre Schembri (CFC), and Sunil Chhetri (BFC) will partner him in the attack.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Juanan (BFC), Nishu Kumar (BFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Nerijus Valskis (CFC), Andre Schembri (CFC), and Sunil Chhetri (BFC).

Reigning champions Bengaluru FC have 28 points after 15 matches and are placed third in team standings. A win will take them to 31 and consolidate their position while also keeping them alive in the three-way race with ATK and FC Goa for the top spot. Chennaiyin FC are ranked fifth with 21 points. But with only 14 games, they have played the joint-lowest number of games and have a two-match advantage over the fourth-ranked Mumbai City, who have 26 from 16.