Chennaiyin FC would be going up against Mumbai City FC in a crucial Indian Super League 2021-22 fixture on Sunday, February 6. The match would be played at the Fatorda Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After a good start to their title defense, Mumbai City FC have had a dip in form, something that has resulted in them not winning since December. As a matter of fact, Des Buckingham's side last won in ISL 2021-22 against Chennaiyin FC back on December 15, when a solitary strike by Rahul Bheke was enough to divide the two sides. Now with a spot in the top four up for grabs, both these teams, who have not been in good form of late, would aim to put up an exciting show in Fatorda and preferably walk away with three points. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Mumbai City would break into the top four to the third place if they win this match whereas Chennaiyin would also be able to achieve the same target provided they attain the victory. If the overall picture for the top-four race is to be thought of, then Mumbai City might be at a slight advantage as they have played one match less. Let us take a look at live streaming details of the game.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match will take place on February 06, 2022 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFC vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

