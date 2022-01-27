Argentina, assured of a place in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, take on Chile in an away clash. Lionel Scaloni’s men are the current champions of the continent and in form of their lives. Many in the sporting circle talk about them being one of the favourites to lift the Cup in Qatar and their performances of late support the claim. They played out a goalless draw with Brazil in the previous match and will look to return to winning games against Chile. Opponents Chile are lagging behind in the race for World Cup qualification and need a string of wins to consolidate their position. They have had some fiery encounters in the past against Argentina and expect another high octane game. Lionel Messi, Argentina and PSG Star, Gifted Signed Shirt by Pope Francis (See Picture).

Lionel Messi has not been selected in the national team as he only made his comeback post covid recently. Julian Alvarez is in line to make his first start for the national team and Emiliano Buendia also has similar hopes. Lautaro Martinez and Angel di Maria in attack have what it takes to get the goals for their team while a midfield featuring Rodrigo de Paul, Giovanni Lo Celso and Leandro Paredes looks strong.

Big news for Chile is the absence of Arturo Vidal, who is suspended following his red card in the previous game. Alexis Sanchez has been in good goal scoring form for his club Inter Milan off late and he will look to replicate some of that at the international level. Charles Aranguiz keeps things ticking in midfield for the home side while Erick Pulgar and Mauricio Isla will push forward and aid the attack.

When Is Chile vs Argentina CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Chile and Argentina would be played at the Zorros del Desierto Stadium in Calama. The match would be played on January 28, 2022 (Friday) and has a scheduled start time of 05:35 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Chile vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Chile vs Argentina match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Chile vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Chile vs Argentina match online. But fans can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams.

Chile have not looked like their usual best in these qualifiers and Argentina will be able to claim a victory on enemy territory.

