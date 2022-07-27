Juventus are in talks to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea. The Blues have already lost Romelu Lukaku to Inter on loan this summer and are on the verge of losing another frontman, something that would be worrying signs for Thomas Tuchel and co ahead of the new season, which is not far away. According to famous Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Werner is one of the priorities for Juventus this summer with both clubs having begun talks of the German's transfer. Chelsea are reportedly set to let him go on a season-long loan. Aaron Ramsey Terminates His Contract With Juventus by Mutual Agreement

Tuchel, after a devastating loss to Arsenal in Chelsea's last friendly match, had said that he is worried since more players are seeking a way out of the club this summer. The Blues have signed only one forward so far in Raheem Sterling and despite being linked to several players, have not been able to pull off any other attacking signing. Tuchel admitted that Chelsea needed more quality signings to be able to compete next season with their rivals making giant strides in the market. Tuchel had reportedly lashed out at his fellow German for refusing to commit his future to Chelsea despite a strong wage at the club.

Other than Juventus, a return to Leipzig can also be on the cards for Werner, with the Bundesliga outfit keen on re-signing him on loan.

