Club Brugge Crowned Champions As Belgian Pro League 2019–20 Gets Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Club Brugge (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge were declared the champions after Belgium became the first European nation to cancel the remaining matches of its top-tier league and announce league leaders Club Brugge as the champions. Brugge, who finished runners-up to Genk last season and won their last league title in 2017-18, were leading the season by 15 points with one game remaining and would have won the title. The board members of the league held a press conference on Thursday where it was unanimously decided that the league should be called off and not resume again for the season. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Refused to Swap Shirts With Stefano Sorrentino After AC Chievo Verona Goal-Keeper Stopped his Penalty.

"The Board of Directors took note of the recommendations of Dr. Van Ranst and the government that it is highly unlikely that games with the public will be played before June 30. The current situation also makes it very unclear whether and when a resumption of collective training courses can be foreseen at all," the league said in a statement. ”Even if games behind closed doors could theoretically be possible, the additional pressure they place on health and order services should be avoided. Moreover, decisions by local authorities threaten to make a joint course of match days impossible.

"The Board of Directors has unanimously decided that it is not desirable to continue the competition after June 30. Given the above elements, the Board of Directors has formulated unanimous advice to the General Meeting not to resume the competitions of the season '19 -'20 and to accept the current state of the Jupiler Pro League as final classification [subject to the decisions of the licensing committee]."

Club Brugge were on 70 points with 21 wins, seven draws and a defeat after 29 games and had only one league game remaining as the other 15 teams in the top division football league of Belgium. They led the second-placed Gent, who also qualified for European football next season by virtue of finishing second, by 15 points and would have won the league even in normal circumstances.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire sporting universe into a halt with events across the globe either suspended or called-off for an indefinite period due to the pandemic crisis.