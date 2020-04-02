Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Refused to Swap Shirts With Stefano Sorrentino After AC Chievo Verona Goal-Keeper Stopped his Penalty (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Apart from his on-field crazy football skills, Cristiano Ronaldo is also known for his humane gesture amongst his peers. Whether it is consoling Mohamed Salah after he was tackled by Sergio Ramos during Champions League 2018-19 finals between Liverpool and Real Madrid, or walking Edinson Cavani while Uruguay player made his way into the pavilion during FIFA 2019 game, Ronaldo has always been praised for his gestures as well. But at the end of the day, he does get annoyed and things do take a wrong turn with him as well. So here’s one incident when the former Real Madrid player refused to swap shirt with Stefano Sorrentino after AC Chievo Verona Goal-Keeper Stopped his penalty. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Abs While Relaxing After Exercise Session During Self-Quarantine (See Picture).

This happened in January 2019 when Juventus played with AC Chievo Verona at the Allianz Stadium. The home team might have won the game 3-0, but Ronaldo’s penalty was stopped by Stefano Sorrentino. Now, this did not go down well with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and he had refused to swap shirts with Stefano Sorrentino. The former Juventus player only Italian player to stop his penalty and Ronaldo was very very angry.

| ⛔ | Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty is saved! ❌ Ronaldo reminding us that he is human 👀 pic.twitter.com/hPLt9S55cZ — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) January 21, 2019

The 41-year-old revealed to Sky Sports Italia and said that he had agreed to swap shirts but as they proceeded to the tunnel Ronaldo did congratulate him but they did not swap shirts. "We agreed to exchange our shirts, but after missing the penalty he was very angry. It had never happened to him in Italy. In the changing room tunnel we met, he gave me a handshake and congratulated me, but he had a bad face, and he didn't give me his shirt," he said.