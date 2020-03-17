CONMEBOL Postpone Copa America 2020 Until Next Year Due to Overgrowing Coronavirus Pandemic

Copa America 2020 Trophy (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

After Euro 2020, Copa America 2020 has also been postponed due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus epidemic around the world. According to reports, just like the European Championships, the Copa America will also take place in the summer of 2021 and the rescheduled date to start the tournament is expected to June 11, 2021. Originally the tournament had been scheduled to take place from June 12 to July 12 of this year and was jointly hosted by Argentina and Columbia. UEFA Postpone Euro 2020 by a Year Due to Rapid Growth of Coronavirus Pandemic Across Europe, Says Norwegian FA.

The South American Football Federation (CONMEBOL) followed the footsteps of UEFA as they announced the decision to postpone the upcoming edition of Copa America till next year on Tuesday (March 17, 2020). The decision was taken as a precautionary measure in order to stop the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Serie A: Gabriele Gravina, Italian FA President, Calls for Rescheduling of Euro 2020 for Completion of Current Season.

Read Full Statement

Debido a la evolución mundial del Coronavirus y con el objetivo de salvaguardar la salud del fútbol sudamericano, @CONMEBOL aplaza la celebración de la 47 edición de Copa América a las fechas del 11 de junio al 11 de julio de 2021 📌 https://t.co/dTArt3ylaj pic.twitter.com/nPfo2HxAdd — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) March 17, 2020

‘This is an extraordinary measure for an unexpected situation and responds to the fundamental need to avoid the exponential evolution of the virus,’ said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez. ‘It wasn't easy to take this decision but we must safeguard at all times the health of our players and all those who form part of the big South American football family.’ He added.

Copa America is one of the biggest international competitions in the world as it will be home to footballing superstars such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Alexis Sanchez and Sergio Aguero. This was the 47th edition of the competition and Brazil are the defending champions.