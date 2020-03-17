UEFA Postpone Euro 2020 by a Year Due to Rapid Growth of Coronavirus Pandemic Across Europe, Says Norwegian FA

Euro 2020 Trophy (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

UEFA have decided to postpone the Euro 2020 until next year due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic. The official twitter account of the Norwegian Football Association tweeted the decision to reschedule the Euros and it will now be played in from June 11, 2021, to July 11 2021. The international competition became the latest football event along with Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League and many others to be either cancelled or suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu in Favour of Postponing Euro 2020 to Complete Current La Liga 2019-20 Season.

The Norwegian FA took to twitter and wrote ‘UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year. More information coming.’ The football governing body, UEFA are themselves yet to confirm the news but it looks like the competition will be postponed till the next year. Serie A: Gabriele Gravina, Italian FA President, Calls for Rescheduling of Euro 2020 for Completion of Current Season.

See Post

UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer. — NorgesFotballforbund (@nff_info) March 17, 2020

OFFICIAL: Norway confirm that this summer’s Euro will now be played next summer. So, Euro 2020 becomes Euro 2021. https://t.co/DZv2UUMYn0 — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) March 17, 2020

UEFA held a meeting on Tuesday with the representatives from its 55 members association and a final decision is yet to be announced. But according to reports, the Euros have been postponed and the main reason behind it could be to allow the completion of the currently suspended domestic and European competitions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared that the epicentre of the virus has shifted from China, where it originated to Europe, where there has been a significant increase in the number of cases resulting in fatalities due to the virus. As of now, around 160,000 people have been infected globally with the death toll going above 6,000.