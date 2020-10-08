Portugal might have had a goalless draw against Spain last night during an international friendly at the José Alvalade Stadium. The team missed a few chances to score a but that definitely does not bother the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as he has lauded the efforts of the players on social media. Along with hailing the team for the stunning effort, the Juventus star also went on to thank the team for their support. CR7 posted a picture of himself on social media and had an interesting caption. “Excellent team work! Continue to work with the same attitude and ambition to achieve our main goal! Thanks for the support, together we are stronger!.” Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pass During Portugal vs Spain, International Friendly Grabs Headlines, A Few Netizens Label CR7 as a Brilliant Playmaker (Watch Video).

In the caption, he also used a couple of emojis which had a clapping sign and the one flexing his muscles. Cristiano Ronaldo could not score a single goal during the game and but grabbed headlines for the amazing pass he made to Sanches. Sadly the gal could not get converted and the scoreline still remained 0-0. But overall in the match, it was Spain who had an upper hand over CR7's team as they dominated the possession by 66 per cent. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by Ronaldo.

The last time the two teams met each other was in FIFA World Cup 2018 and CR7 had scored a hat-trick back then. The match ended with a disappointing the with scorelines reading 3-3.

