Cristiano Ronaldo is training hard to be ready when Juventus play Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G match on Tuesday. Ronaldo was absent when Juventus lost a 0-2 to Barcelona at home in the reverse group fixture in October. But the 35-year-old will be eager to lead his side to a win when they meet again in their final group match. Ronaldo has been in fine form since returning to the Juventus squad after recovering from COVID-19 and has already scored five goals in seven matches across all competitions. Barcelona vs Juventus, UCL 2020-21: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Resume Rivalry, Could It Be For the Final Time?

Juventus shared a picture of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner training ahead of the Juventus’ trip to Camp Nou. “Are you ready for #BarçaJuve?” the club captioned the image in which Ronaldo can be seen looking at the camera and showing a thumbs-up sign. Juventus also shared pictures of other stars in training. Take a look at the pictures. Cristiano Ronaldo Presented With Commemorative Jersey for Netting 750 Career Goals Ahead of Juventus vs Torino Serie A 2020–21 Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo Ready for Barcelona vs Juventus Match

Juventus Stars Training Hard Ahead of Barcelona Clash

Ronaldo, however, has scored only two goals this season in the Champions League and will want to make his mark against Barcelona in the final UCL group fixture. He has played three games and has scored a goal each against Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv. The Portuguese star overtook Lionel Messi for most home goals in the Champions League when he netted against Dynamo Kyiv. He is already the leading goal-scorer in UCL history and will want to add more to his tally and lead Juventus to a win.

