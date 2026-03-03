New Delhi, March 3: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and reports of Iranian drone strikes targeting the US Embassy in Riyadh, social media was flooded with claims that Cristiano Ronaldo had left Saudi Arabia for Spain aboard his private jet. Several international outlets reported that the football star’s USD 81 million aircraft flew from Riyadh to Madrid earlier this week.

What Triggered The Rumours?

The speculation began after flight tracking data showed Ronaldo’s private jet departing Saudi Arabia for Europe. The development came shortly after reports emerged of drone strikes in Riyadh and rising regional tensions following US and Israeli military action.

Given the security concerns, many assumed the Al Nassr forward had exited the country along with his family. Rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Riyadh in a Plane to Madrid Go Viral; Fans React to Unconfirmed News.

Fact Check: Is Ronaldo Still In Saudi Arabia?

However, there is no official confirmation that Ronaldo was on board the flight. According to the Press Association and local Saudi media reports, the Portuguese star remains in Riyadh.

His club, Al Nassr, has shared multiple images of Ronaldo training with the squad ahead of their upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture against Neom. The photos, posted on the club’s official social media accounts, show him participating in evening training sessions, indicating he is still in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Saudi Arabia in Private Jet Following Riyadh Security Incident Amid US-Israel-Iran War: Report.

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Not Left Saudi Arabia

🚨❌ Reports on international media about Cristiano Ronaldo who left Saudi Arabia with his family are wide of mark. It’s a fake news as Cristiano is now doing threatment at Al Nassr training ground after issues in last game. Cristiano has not left Saudi to return to Madrid. pic.twitter.com/xKYlYfuVA0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 3, 2026

House of Nassr 📍 pic.twitter.com/QQHynKaaXC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 3, 2026

Despite regional tensions and the suspension of some Asian Football Confederation fixtures, domestic league matches are currently expected to proceed as planned. Al Nassr are set to play in Riyadh this weekend.

Ronaldo, who recently missed a penalty against Al Fayha and was substituted with a minor injury, is reportedly recovering well and could feature in the next match. He also remains in the Golden Boot race and continues his pursuit of the 1000 career goals milestone.

Claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has left Saudi Arabia for Spain are unverified and misleading. While his private jet did travel to Europe, credible reports and club updates confirm that Ronaldo continues to train with Al Nassr in Riyadh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Al Nassr ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Cristiano Ronaldo left Saudi Arabia for Spain after Iranian drone strikes hit Riyadh. Conclusion : False. There is no confirmation he left; club updates show he is still training with Al Nassr in Riyadh. Full of Trash Clean

