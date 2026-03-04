Mumbai, March 4: Al-Nassr has officially released a medical report confirming that Cristiano Ronaldo nicknamed CR7 is undergoing treatment for a muscle injury, effectively ending days of intense speculation that the football superstar had fled Saudi Arabia. The rumours gained momentum after flight tracking data showed the 41-year-old;s private jet departing Riyadh for Madrid late Monday night, coinciding with a period of heightened regional tension.

Medical Diagnosis and Recovery Plan

In a statement released via their official channels on Tuesday, March 3 Al-Nassr clarified that Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury. The veteran forward sustained the injury during the closing stages of the club's 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha on Saturday, where he was substituted in the 81st minute after showing signs of discomfort. Has Cristiano Ronaldo Left Saudi Arabia For Spain After Iranian Drones Hit US Embassy in Riyadh? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Al-Nassr Shares Cristiano Ronaldo’s Medical Report

📄 || Medical Report: Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/noYmYjKknT — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 3, 2026

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al-Fayha," the club stated. "He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day," the club added. While the club did not provide a specific timeline for his return, medical staff are reportedly taking a cautious approach to ensure his fitness for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, now just 100 days away.

Addressing Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Exit' Rumours

The medical update serves as a direct rebuttal to international media reports claiming Ronaldo had sought "safe haven" in Europe following drone strikes in Riyadh. Flight records showing his Bombardier Global Express 6500 jet traveling to Spain fueled theories that the Portuguese icon and his family had permanently left the Kingdom. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and several local sources confirmed that while the aircraft did travel to Europe, Ronaldo himself remained in Riyadh. The club further supported this by sharing photos and videos of the captain working out in the team gym and receiving treatment at the "House of Nassr" training facility.

Impact on Al-Nassr's Schedule

The injury comes at a time of broader disruption for the sport in the region. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently announced the postponement of several matches, including Al-Nassr’s Champions League Two quarter-final against Al-Wasl, due to the ongoing security situation. For Al-Nassr, this pause in the continental schedule provides a strategic advantage, allowing their leading scorer more time to focus on his recovery without missing critical knockout fixtures. Ronaldo, who currently has 21 goals this season, remains a vital part of the club's push for the Saudi Pro League title. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Saudi Arabia in Private Jet Following Riyadh Security Incident Amid US-Israel-Iran War: Report.

Looking Ahead

Ronaldo is expected to miss Al-Nassr's upcoming domestic match against Neom SC on March 7. His availability for Portugal’s international friendlies against Mexico and the USA later this month also remains uncertain. For now, the focus remains on his daily rehabilitation program in Riyadh as he aims for a swift return to the pitch.

