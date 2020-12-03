Breaking records and scripting new ones seems to be a regular business for Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has once again scored a goal against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League 2020 and with this netted his 750th career goal. Needless to say that the netizens went berserk with his achievement and his name has been trending on the social media hours after the match. While one might assume that he is eyeing to breach Pele’s record of 767 goals, but no Ronaldo made it clear that he was aiming for 800 goals. Talking about the game, the Bianconeri won the match by 3-0. Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Arturo Vidal & Others to Win Golden Foot Award 2020.

The match was held at the Juventus Traning Centre and the team has already qualified for the Round-of-16. The first goal was scored by Federico Chiesa at the 21st minute and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 30th minute put the team on 2-0 after the half-time at the 57th minute. Alvaro Morata netted the third one nine minutes later. Now

The social media is on fire on how the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been unstoppable since the start of the year. A few of them even compared his performance with his contemporary Lionel Messi. As mentioned above Juventus has already qualified for the Champions League 2020-21 round-of-16 and the win put them 12 points. The Bianconeri stands on number two of the points table. Whereas, Lionel Messi's Barcelona is on number one of the Group G points table with 15 points in their kitty.

