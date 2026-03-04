The highly anticipated AFC Champions League Two quarter-final clash between United Arab Emirates side Al-Wasl and Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, originally scheduled for 4 March 2026, has been officially postponed. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) suspended the fixture in response to escalating geopolitical tensions and military conflict in the Middle East. Al-Nassr Releases Cristiano Ronaldo’s Medical Report After Rumours Claimed CR7 Left Saudi Arabia.

Why Al-Wasl vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match is Postponed?

The decision to delay the match stems from recent military developments involving the United States and Iran, which have created significant uncertainty regarding regional security, airspace, and travel logistics.

In an official statement, the AFC confirmed that all upcoming first-leg matches for West Region teams across the Champions League Elite, Champions League Two, and Challenge League have been postponed until further notice.

The governing body stressed that the safety of players, officials, and fans remains its absolute priority and that it will continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation. Matches involving clubs from the East Region will proceed as originally scheduled.

Future Scheduling

The first leg of the quarter-final was slated to take place at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, with the return fixture planned for 11 March at Al Awal Park in Saudi Arabia.

Currently, no new dates have been announced for either match. Finding an available slot in the congested football calendar may prove challenging, as the semi-finals for the tournament are already scheduled for early April.

In response to the sudden delay, Al-Wasl has confirmed that all ticket holders will receive full refunds, ensuring supporters are not left financially disadvantaged while awaiting a new date.

