Portugal and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be out of action for two to four weeks after sustaining a hamstring tendon injury. The 41-year-old forward was forced off late during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha on Saturday, leaving the pitch in visible discomfort. While the Saudi Arabian club has confirmed that rehabilitation has begun, the injury places a significant question mark over his availability for upcoming domestic fixtures and Portugal’s international friendlies later this month. Al-Nassr Releases Cristiano Ronaldo’s Medical Report After Rumours Claimed CR7 Left Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo To Be Sidelines For Several Weeks

Al-Nassr Confirms Muscle Injury

The Riyadh-based club released an official statement on Tuesday evening following comprehensive medical evaluations. The tests revealed a muscular injury in the right hamstring, a setback that initially appeared to be simple "muscle fatigue" according to head coach Jorge Jesus.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al-Fayha," the club stated via their official social media channels. "He has started a rehabilitation programme and his condition will be assessed day by day."

Impact on Domestic and International Duty

The projected recovery timeline of a month suggests Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr’s upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures against Neom SC and Al-Khaleej. This is a blow for the club as they look to maintain their narrow lead at the top of the table, where Ronaldo remains the league's top scorer this season with 21 goals.

Furthermore, Portugal manager Roberto Martínez will be monitoring the situation closely. Portugal are scheduled to face Mexico and the United States in high-profile friendlies later in March as part of their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. If the recovery extends toward the four-week mark, Ronaldo is unlikely to feature in those matches. Has Cristiano Ronaldo Left Saudi Arabia For Spain After Iranian Drones Hit US Embassy in Riyadh? Fact Check Reveals Truth

World Cup 2026 Fitness Concerns

Despite the immediate setback, medical experts suggest the injury is not severe enough to threaten Ronaldo’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on 11 June. The veteran striker is aiming to become the first player in history to feature in six different World Cup tournaments.

The decision to substitute him in the 81st minute against Al-Fayha is now seen as a crucial move to prevent a more serious tear. Ronaldo has already been seen performing light weight-training sessions in the team gym as he looks to expedite his return to full fitness.

