Juventus star and Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Diego Maradona’s death. Ronaldo took to Instagram and paid rich tributes to legendary Argentine footballer. Diego Maradona passed away at home following a heart attack. He was 60. In his tribute to Maradona, Ronaldo termed the legendary footballer as ‘eternal genius’ and said he ‘leaves a legacy without limits’.

“Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido,” Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese, which translates to English as, “Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten.” RIP Diego Maradona! HD Images, 4K Wallpapers and Photos to Celebrate Argentina Great and Football Icon’s Life and Career.

Here’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram Post

Maradona, 1986 World Cup winner, earlier this month underwent a surgery for subdural haematoma and was discharged from the hospital. Though the surgery was successful, Maradona eventually lost his life.

