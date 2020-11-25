Football icon Diego Maradona breathed his last on November 25, 2020 (Wednesday) after suffering a cardiac arrest in his home. He was 60. Maradona was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all-time and inspired his country to World Cup glory in 1986. The Argentina maverick not only captained his team to the World Cup title but also perhaps scored the greatest goal of all-time in the 2-1 win over England in the quarter-final. It was also the same match where Maradona scored the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal that propelled Argentina into the semis and eventually to title glory. As the world mourns his untimely demise, we bring you Diego Maradona HD pictures, Maradona HD images, Diego Maradona Wallpapers, Diego Maradona Screen Savers and more. Diego Maradona Passes Away at 60: A Look At The Best Moments in Argentine Great's Footballing Career.

Maradona was a serial winner. He achieved success at the international level and also at the club level most notably with Napoli who he led to two Serie A title and many trophies in a seven-year spell at the club. Maradona joined Napoli from Barcelona in 1984 and led the Italian club to its first Serie A title in 1987. They also won the Italian Cup in the same year. A second league title followed in 1990 and in the next year Maradona also guided Napoli to the UEFA Cup. As fans celebrate his life they are searching for Diego Maradona HD pictures, Diego Maradona images. Diego Maradona HD wallpaper, Maradona HD images, Maradona Screen savers and more. Here you can find all images of Diego Maradona and also download them for free. Diego Maradona Best Goals: As Argentine Legend Passes Away, Check Out His Magical Moments on Football Field (Watch Videos).

Fans have started hitting the internet for latest Diego Maradona HD pictures, HD images to mark the best moments of his career and have also been searching for the famous ‘Hand of God’ goal HD image. Many fans have already made customized Diego Maradona HD images and Maradona HD Wallpapers to celebrate the life and career of one of the greatest ever footballers. Fans searching for more Diego Maradona HD pictures, Diego Maradona Wallpapers, Diego Maradona HD Image to use as desktop or laptop background image can find all images here.

Maradona retired from football in 1997 after a second spell with Boca Juniors. But by then he had already coached a couple of clubs. Maradona’s coaching career, however, truly began when he took over the as the head coach of the Argentina national football team and led them to the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Under his coaching, Argentina, which had players like Lionel Messi, Sebastian Veron and Carlos Tevez, were knocked out of the quarter-finals. He left the national team and took charge of Dubai-based club Al-Wasl. Maradona went on to coach several teams like Deportivo Riestra and Dorados de Sinaloa. Most recently he was coach of a local Argentina club Gimnasia y Esgrima.

