At the age of 35, Cristiano Ronaldo is still breaking records. Achieving milestones is a routine for the Portugal star. It was Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace that helped Juventus clinch a draw. With this, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner went on to get a record for himself. Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored or assisted against every single team he has faced this season. CR7 now has 28 goals in the Serie A 2019-20. With a couple of penalties being converted into goals, CR7 now has scored 10 penalties in this season. Also after the restart of the Serie A 2019-20, the Portugal star has now scored seven goals in six games. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Records: Juventus and Barcelona Stars Reach New Milestones After Landmark Performances.

Talking about the match, it was Duvan Zapata who scored the first goal at the 16 minutes and took the visitors one up. Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty into a goal at the 55t minute of the match and then at the 80th minute, Ruslan Malinovskiy scored another one for the visitors. Then at the 90th minute, CR7 brought in an equaliser by converting a penalty into a goal.

RECORD: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored or assisted against every single team he has faced this season 👑 35 years old and still going strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/EowxM2wniS — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) July 11, 2020

For now, CR7 is only one goal behind Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile. After the match against Atalanta, Maurizio Sarrri went on to praise CR7 and said that he is a champion not only with his mind but also with his feet. "He manages to handle the pressures he has on him in an incredible way, " he said after the game. Juventus will now be hosted by Sassuolo on July 16, 2020.

