Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United faced a 1-1 draw against Everton in the EPL 2021-22 match. The match was held at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial scored the first goal at the 43rd minute of the match and Andros Townsend scored an equaliser at the 65th minute of the game. The Everton player thus copied Cristiano Ronaldo's famous Siiiuuuu celebration at Old Trafford and grabbed the limelight. Post this, Ronaldo sent him the match jersey and even Andros Townsend shared a photo of the same on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Shatters Several Records After Last-Minute Goal Against Villareal in UCL 2021-22 (Watch Video).

Andros Townsend posted three pictures on social media. One of them was of his Siuuu celebration and the other was of his snap with Ronaldo. The third snap was of his jersey that Ronaldo sent to him. He also had a caption to the post which read, "Nothing but respect to the GOAT." Even the official account of Everton responded to the photo and wrote, "Class."

Talking about the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was quite frustrated when he was subbed during the game. Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended the decision and said that one needs to manage the workload of the players and thus a few decisions need to be made. "We have started better than last season, but it is still not what we wanted," he said. It was Cristiano Ronaldo's late goal against Villareal that saved Manchester United from a defeat in the Champions League 2021-22.

