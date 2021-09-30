Cristiano Ronaldo's name began to trend once again after he rescued Manchester United with a last-minute goal against Villareal in the UCL 2021-22 match. He led the team to a 2-1 win and won hearts of the netizens once again. With this, he scripted several records during the game. Talking about the game, no goals were scored in the first half of the match. Paco Alcacer was the first one to score a goal for Villareal. Alex Telles from Manchester United scored an equaliser. Cristiano Ronaldo Rescues Manchester United With Last-Minute Goal Against Villareal in UCL 2021-22 Match, Yuvraj Singh, Usain Bolt, Premier League & Others React (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a goal at the 95th minute of the match. Talking about the match, Manchester United dominated the possession with 56 per cent and the rest of them was handled by Villareal. Manchester United took 14 shots after which seven of them ended up being on target. The Red Devils made 554 passes during the match. Check out the records scripted by CR7 below:

#Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 12 Champions League goals in the 90th minute or later.

#Ronaldo made his 178th appearance in the Champions League which is the most by any player in the history of UCL.

#Also Ronaldo becomes the only player to score in 11 straight games.

Here's the video of the goal below:

Ronaldo was hailed even by the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Usain Bolt and other netizens who could not stop praising the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on social media. The fans also joined the bandwagon and celebrated his goal not only on social media but also on the streets.

