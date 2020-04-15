Cristiano Ronaldo Shares a Cute Picture With his Kids & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Amid Coronavirus Crisis (See Pic)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid coronavirus crisis, the sporting events across the world have come to a halt. With the pandemic situation, the people are in lockdown and obviously even the footballers have been confined to their homes. Now, even Cristiano Ronaldo is in Madeira with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his kids. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is making the most of his time and has been spending a lot of time with his kids. Now, yesterday he happened to share a very happy picture of himself with his family. Cristiano Ronaldo Plays the Game Like No One Else, He is a Machine: Chelsea's Tino Livramento.

CR7, kids and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were seen having a good meal on the dinner table and had smiles on their faces as they posed for the snap. Prior to this, he had shared a cute picture with his family members during Easter. He had also urged the netizens to stay at home and wished his fans on the occasion of Easter.

CR7 might have been at home, but makes sure to not miss his routine and is very often seen working out to keep himself in the best of shape. The Living Room Cup Challenge also garnered a lot of attention where he was seen performing core crushers. Other footballers also joined the bandwagon and participated in the challenge. Post this he also shared a video of himself where he was interrupted by his kids during his workout.