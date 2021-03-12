Paris Saint Germain are keeping a close eye on the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and could move for the 36-year-old forward in the summer transfer window. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future at the Italian giants is in the air following the Bianconeri’s exit from the Round of 16 of the Champions League for a second consecutive season. 3 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Should Leave Juventus After Yet Another UEFA Champions League Disappointment.

According to Le Parisien, PSG are considering making a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer as the club are taking measures to cover a potential exit of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman’s contract with the Parisians expires in 2022 but is yet to agree on a new deal with several big clubs across Europe interested in the youngster. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Miss Champions League Quarter-Finals for First Time in 16 Years.

As per the publication, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelafi is already in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, after Juventus' exit from the Champions League at the hands of Porto on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract with Juventus is set to expire in the summer, could be sold in the summer to free up the finances as per several reports. It is understood that the Italian giants are set to discuss the five-time Ballon d’Or winner future before the summer and are not interested in offering him a new deal.

Juventus are looking to rebuild their team after a disappointing season and consider Cristiano Ronaldo’s 31 million euro per year salary to be out of their budget. The Portuguese has one year left on his contract but is likely to be by the Italians sold in the summer to get some return in their initial investment instead of letting him go for free in 2022.

