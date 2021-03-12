Cristiano Ronaldo could part ways with Juventus after the club’s UEFA Champions League exit from the last 16 for the second successive season. Ronaldo, who was signed from Real Madrid in 2018 for a record Serie A transfer fee, has failed to lead Juve to Champions League glory. In contrast, Juventus, who had reached the UCL final twice in three seasons before Ronaldo joined, find themselves further away from the title after failing to make the semi-final in the last three seasons. The Serie A champions were knocked out of the quarter-finals by Ajax in 2018 after a home defeat and have followed it with exits from the first knock-out round in the last two seasons. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Miss Champions League Quarter-Finals for First Time in 16 Years, Fans React With Sad Memes.

Both times Juventus have been out on away goals. They exited the competition last year against Lyon and this year to Porto extending their trophy-less run in Europe to 26 seasons. Juventus’ last Champions League title came in 1996 and since then the Bianconeri have lost five finals without any success. Ronaldo, a five-time winner of the competition, was brought to Turin to help them bridge that gap but with Ronaldo in the side, Juventus have failed to even make the final. 3 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Should Leave Juventus After Yet Another UEFA Champions League Disappointment.

So it appears after a three-year unsuccessful run, Juventus and Ronaldo are set to part ways in the coming summer transfer window. According to The Guardian journalist and transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are set to discuss Ronaldo’s future before the summer but reports have suggested that both parties are not interested in extending the contract. Ronaldo’s current contract expires at the end of next season. He has been widely linked with a move to PSG as well to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

Juventus Planning a Massive Rebuild

Juventus are planning to re-build the team. McKennie, Chiesa, de Ligt, Szczesny will be part of the project. There will be a discussion with Cristiano Ronaldo on his future [contract expiring in 2022]. Ramsey could leave the club. Pirlo already announced he’s staying. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2021

Ronaldo was heavily linked with PSG last winter before the coronavirus pandemic forced football clubs to rethink their transfer plans. At Paris Saint-Germain, the 36-year-old Portuguese could tie-up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and once again reignite his dream of a sixth Champions League title. Either that or Ronaldo could leave Europe after a 19-year stellar career and move to the MLS where David Beckham-owned Inter Miami want to make him their marquee signing.

Romano has also mentioned that Aaron Ramsey, who joined Juventus as a free agent in 2019, could be sold in the coming summer. Ramsey left Arsenal as a free agent after being denied a contract and joined Juventus on a four-year deal. But the Welshman has failed to cement a starting spot in the team and has mostly played as a substitute, which has also been limited.

