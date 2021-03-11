For the first time in 16 years, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi will feature in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Messi and Barcelona were eliminated in the round of 16 by PSG, who held the La Liga side to 1-1 draw at home and advanced to the quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate. A day before Messi’s exit, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus were shown the door by FC Porto, who knocked the Italian champions out of Europe on away goals with a thrilling 3-3 draw across two legs. With Barcelona and Juventus both out of the UCL, this will be the first time since 2004-05 that neither Messi nor Ronaldo will be part of the Champions League quarter-finals. Lionel Messi Trolled for Missing Penalty Against PSG As Barcelona Gets Knocked Out of UEFA Champions League.

When they both last missed the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, Ronaldo was still with Manchester United while Messi had just started his senior career with Barcelona. United had gone out of the competition after losing to AC Milan in the round-of-16. Barcelona, meanwhile, were knocked out by Chelsea. Since then both have a combined 9 Champions League titles between them with Ronaldo winning five titles (one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid) while Messi has won four with Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled After Juventus’ Shock UEFA Champions League Last 16 Exit Against Porto.

For the First Time Since 2004/05 Messi and Ronaldo Will Miss UCL Quarter-Finals

Both Ronaldo and Messi are also the highest goalscorers in the history of the Champions League. Ronaldo once again leads the chart with 134 goals while Messi is not far behind at 119. They are the only two footballers to record 100 or more goals in the Champions League. Twitter was left disappointed as both the all-time greats bowed out of the competition at the first knockout round of the Champions League. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

With both ageing, it seems their time has passed to win one more Champions League title. Ronaldo is now 36 while Messi is 33 and both have failed to reach the final since 2018. Ronaldo’s Juventus have been knocked out of the Champions League last 16 stage in successive seasons while Barcelona and Messi were knocked out of the semi-finals in the last two seasons and from the last 16 this season.

