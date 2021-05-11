After a heartbreaking disqualification for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo has been reportedly offered to Manchester United by his agent Jorge Mendes. This piece of information has been given out by journalist Fabio Santini. With the disqualification for the upcoming season of the Champions League, there are way too many people who have lined up to quit Juventus. Gianluigi Buffon has already announced that he will not extend his contract with the Bianconeri. With this, rumour mills have started turning that even CR7 will be parting ways with the Old Lady. Gianluigi Buffon Confirms Exit From Juventus, Will Leave Bianconeri This Summer.

As per Fabio Santini, CR7's manager has offered him to the Red Devils for a two-year contract with a reduced wage of what he currently draws at Juventus. The offer has been made "for around twenty million a season, a much lower figure than the one currently perceived by the former Real Madrid player at Juventus," said Mendes. It is also said that PSG is also keen to have Ronaldo onboard and is pursuing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. There were also many rumours of Juventus planning to get rid of Andrea Pirlo after their disqualification from the UCL, but the former Juventus player said that he will not quit only because he thinks he can do better.

It would be interesting to see how things turn out for Juventus star as a while ago we told you that CR7 missed out on the practice session on Monday. he reportedly visited to visit the Ferrari factory in Maranello accompanied by club chief Andrea Agnelli and John Elkann.

