Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed his exit from Juventus. He will leave Bianconeri this summer.

Gigi Buffon announces to Bein Sports: “I’ve decided to leave Juventus at the end of the season, I’m not extending the contract”. ⚪️⚫️ #Buffon #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021

