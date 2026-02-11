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Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Arkadag vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr travel to the Ashgabat Olympic Stadium on February 11 to face Turkmenistani champions FK Arkadag in the first leg of their AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Round of 16 tie.

By Team Latestly | Published: Feb 11, 2026 03:31 PM IST
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Arkadag vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr travel to the Ashgabat Olympic Stadium on February 11 to face Turkmenistani champions FK Arkadag in the first leg of their AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Round of 16 tie. Despite being heavy favourites, the Saudi giants have arrived in Turkmenistan with a significantly weakened squad, opting to rest several of their key overseas players.  Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Arkadag vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to remain sidelined for ACL 2 2025-26 Round of 16 first leg against FK Arkadag. Ronaldo has been a notable absentee for Al-Nassr in recent weeks, missing the club's last two Saudi Pro League  2025-26 fixtures against Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad.

However, here, coach Jorge Jesus has opted to rest eight high-profile stars, including Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, to manage a congested domestic schedule. While Ronaldo's concerns remain, the main reason for the Portugal star missing action against Arkadag is purely sporting-based.  17-Year-Old Faisal Shinozada Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo's SIUU Celebration After Scoring Century IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

The AFC Champions League Two, the second tier of Asian club football, represents a vital opportunity for Al-Nassr to secure silverware this season. After finishing top of Group D with a perfect record of six wins, the Riyadh club is widely expected to reach the final stages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

ACL 2 ACL 2 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Al Nassr Arkadag Arkadag vs Al-Nassr CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo