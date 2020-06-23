Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t been at his best since football’s return from coronavirus suspension. The Portuguese scored from the spot to end his four-game goal drought as he netted on the 23rd minute to break the deadlock in Juventus’ 2-0 over Bologna. However, before his goal, the 35-year-old had a moment to forget as he blasted a free-kick into the stands and was trolled for the attempt on social media. Bologna 0–2 Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Match Result: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala on Target As Bianconeri’s Make Winning Return.

Around 16th minute of the game against Bologna, Juventus received a free-kick from outside the penalty box. As expected, it was their star man Cristiano Ronaldo who attempted to test the keeper in search of a breakthrough. The 35-year-old teed up with his trademark run-up, but things go according to plan as his shot went high above the bar. Cristiano Ronaldo and Maurizio Sarri Held Long Discussion Over Portuguese Forward’s Goal Drought.

Fans came up with hilarious memes to troll the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and here are some of those,

Moonshot from Ronaldo

Moonshot by Cristiano Ronaldo. Hasn’t scored a free-kick goal for almost 3 years in a domestic league. Overall, #Messi has out free-kicked him 18-2 last 3 years. pic.twitter.com/b5qGtDLCuC — Infinite Barca (@InfiniteFCB1) June 23, 2020

Best Of All-Time

Cristiano Ronaldo - The best free kick taker of time🚀 pic.twitter.com/SMq9ymzBU4 — Richy🇭🇹 (@_HaitianKid_) June 22, 2020

Stands are Empty

Ronaldo just hit this brilliant freekick. Truly the greatest FK taker of all time 🔥 Good thing the stands are empty tho 💀 pic.twitter.com/2wnf1BFVx6 — Neymar PR (@BagOfNuts_) June 22, 2020

Your GOAT?

Your Goat? Ronaldo the best free kick taker🥺 pic.twitter.com/FRQ1qlym00 — bye (@sacredlifee) June 22, 2020

Speaking of the game, Juventus were easy winners in the end as along with Ronaldo’s penalty a wonder strike from Paulo Dybala secured all three points. However, defender Danillo was sent off in the final minutes of the game which means that he will miss the clash against Lecce in three days time.

