Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo is a debate that we have been talking about for years now. The two stalwarts have been compared for donkey's years now. Football pundits, former and current players, fans have chipped in with their inputs in the debate which has been going on for quite a long time. But the debate does not seem to rest anytime soon. Now, former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has contributed to the debate and has made his pick. Like everyone else, he was also asked during one of the interviews to pick between the two players. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Arthur Melo Picks His Favorite Between the Two Football Stalwarts.

He picked Lionel Messi between the two as he mentioned that Ronaldo has been more selfish and hungry for goals. However, he did compliment both players and said that they belong to a different planet altogether. Gerrard will choose Messi only because he is a team player. "Ronaldo, for me, is more individual. He's hungry for goals, he's a little bit more selfish, whether that be in a good way or a bad way and obviously, the profile of the players is very different in terms of size, I go Messi. I'm not selfish, I'm a team player " he said.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in their 30s and both have been getting better with time. The two have shown no signs of ageing and are still hungry to get better with each passing day. We are sure that the debate between the two will remain until they hang their boots.

