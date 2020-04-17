Cristiano Ronaldo’s Gravity-Defying Insane Header During Sampdoria vs Juventus Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo has given us many moments to cheer in his career, but his recent gravity-defying goal has been one of the most remembered moments. This happened during their match against Sampdoria where he jumped two and a half meters above the ground to score that screamer. The goal was good that there were several memes on social media featuring CR7’s gravity-defying goal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner even shared his favourite meme on social media. Needless to say that the screamer qualifies for the Goal of the Day. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Gravity-Defying Header for Juventus Against Sampdoria in Serie A 2019–20 Encounter (Watch Video).

Talking about the game the match was held at the backyard of Sampdoria and Paulo Dybala scored the first goal of the match at the 19th minute. Gianluca Caprari netted an equaliser at the 35th minute of the match. But little did they know that CR7 would come up with a screamer to give double the lead. The former Real Madrid star leapt eight feet and five inches to get that goal. The internet also went berserk with the goal. Now check out the video of the goal by CR7.

With this, Juventus won the game 2-1 and maintained their rankings on the Serie A 2019-20 points table. Talking about today, Juventus stands on number one of the points table, Lazio stands on number two. Inter Milan occupies the third spot. However, due to no live-action due to the menace of coronavirus, there has been no change in the rankings.