Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United earlier this season. But the Portuguese superstar has experienced a mixed campaign back with the Premier League giants. The 37-year-old has contributed to 18 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions but the interim Man United manager, Ralf Rangnick has major reservation over the five-time Ballon d’Or winner leading the attack next season. Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo to be the Captain for Manchester United as Portugal Star Underlines Team’s Mediocre Performance in EPL 2021-22.

According to a report from Manchester Evening News, Ralf Rangnick has doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s ability to lead the Manchester United attack next season. The 37-year-old started the season in great form but in recent weeks has found goals difficult to come by with the club also struggling to produce results.

It is understood that the German manager, who is likely to be a part of Manchester United’s consultancy team from next season onwards, is not convinced with the Portuguese and his patience is running out with the forward after managing just one goal in his last 10 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo is experiencing one of his worst scoring droughts since the 2008-09 season but with United’s lack of options in that position, Rangnick continues to move forward with the 37-year-old. Back-up striker Cavani has been available for one game in the last seven due to injuries.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract expires in 2023 while Cavani is set to leave the club in the summer. It is likely that neither could be at Manchester United next season and the club are considering other options in the upcoming transfer window. Ralf Rangnick on occasions has mentioned the ‘obvious’ need to sign a young striker.

Mason Greenwood’s availability still remains uncertain while Marcus Rashford has failed to regain his old form. Youngster Anthony Elanga has shone in recent weeks but plays on the wings and lacks the goal-scoring touch.

