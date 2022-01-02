Manchester United might have won their last match against Burnley by 3-1, but that performance surely doesn't seem to satisfy Cristiano Ronaldo. In his latest Instagram post, while wishing fans for New Year 2022, Ronaldo also underlined the mediocre performances by the Red Devils. The words by the Portugal star highlighted the fact that Manchester United needs to win more matches and that's what even CR7 promised. This Instagram post caught the attention of the fans and they demanded the Portugal star to be the captain of the side. Cristiano Ronaldo and Family Extends Warm New Year 2022 Wishes and Greetings to Everyone With an Adorable Pic!

"Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point of the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality. Let’s take us above and beyond, let’s reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we’re counting on all of you!" read a part of the note. Now, these were enough for the fans to demand a new captain for Manchester United. Currently, Harry Maguire dons the armband for the Red Devils. Check out the post below and the comments by fans.

Post by Ronaldo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Comments:

Comment by Fan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another one:

Comment by Fan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Goat talks!

Comment by Fan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

My captain!

Comment by Fan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Last one:

Comment by Fan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ronaldo joined Manchester United in September 2021 and has scored 47 goals in 2021 and is cruising moving towards the end of his career. However, given his current form, it doesn't look like CR7 will slow down any sooner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2022 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).