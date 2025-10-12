Croatia vs Gibraltar FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Croatia’s four game winning streak in Group L of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers came to an end when they were held to a goalless draw with Czechia. Next up for them is a home tie against Gibraltar where in a win will see them consolidate their place at the top of the points table. Under the management of Zlatko Dalic, the team has been in excellent form in recent years and 2025 in particular has been highly successful for them. Gibraltar are the whipping boys of the group and have lost all five their games played so far. Being rock bottom, it will take a special effort from them to compete here. Portugal 1-0 Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Ruben Neves Stoppage Time Winner Helps Selecao das Quinas Earn Third-Straight Win After Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty

Franjo Ivanovic and Marco Pasalic will be hoping to get some game time for Croatia considering their struggles to break down the opposition defence in the last game. Luka Modric is the key player in midfield and he will be tasked with maintaining the tempo of the contest for the hosts alongside Petar Sucic. Ivan Perisic is the creative genius in this team and will look to carve out openings in the final third.

Julian Valarino is available for selection for Gibraltar despite being shown a red card in the friendly game against New Caledonia. Tjay De Barr and Julian Del Rio will form the strike partnership in the final third. Nicholas Pozo and Graeme Torilla will form the central midfield pairing but will likely sit deep and shield the backline.

Croatia vs Gibraltar, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Croatia vs Gibraltar FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Monday, October 13 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stadion Anđelko Herjavec, Varazdin Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Croatia vs Gibraltar, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Croatia National Football Team is set to lock horns with the Gibraltar National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Monday, October 13. The Croatia vs Gibraltar FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Stadion Anđelko Herjavec in Varazdin and it will start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Germany 4-0 Luxembourg FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Joshua Kimmich Scores Brace As Die Nationalmannschaft Earns Dominant Win Over The Red Lions.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Croatia vs Gibraltar, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Croatia vs Gibraltar live telecast might be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Network TV channel. For Croatia vs Gibraltar online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Croatia vs Gibraltar, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Croatia vs Gibraltar live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Croatia will be eager to make amends for the dropped points in the last game and expect them to cruise to a victory here.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).