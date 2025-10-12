In a contest that should have been a straightforward contest, the Portugal national football team were made to toil hard in their Group F FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match by Ireland, who almost pulled off a draw if not for a late winner at Estadio Josa Alvalade for the UEFA Nations League champions. The Republic of Ireland showcased an impenetrable defence throughout the match, which saw the first half end goalless, with Portugal trying their best for a lead. Dara O’Shea threw himself inside the box to stop a Francisco Trincao shot, which was called a penalty. Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher stole the limelight away, denying Cristiano Ronaldo a goal from a spot kick, much to the shock of home fans. However, it was Ruben Neves in stoppage time who broke the deadlock and managed to hit a perfect header from a Trincao cross, much to the relief of the hosts. Their third successive win sees Portugal take top spot in Group F. Germany 4-0 Luxembourg FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Joshua Kimmich Scores Brace As Die Nationalmannschaft Earns Dominant Win Over The Red Lions.

Portugal Wins in Stoppage Time

