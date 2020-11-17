Croatia have an important game coming against Portugal at home with relegation from Group A of the Nations League a threat for them. The 2018 World Cup finalist have been on the decline ever since an eye catching performance in Russia two years ago. This year in particular has been terrible with wins difficult to come by. A drop from the top tier of European classification will not go down well with the fans and hence the team is under a bit of pressure. Opponents Portugal on the other hand have been in great form but a loss at home to France means this game is nothing more than a dead rubber for them. Ahead of the crucial Croatia vs Portugal game, we take a look at the players to watch out for in the contest. Croatia vs Portugal Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

Luka Modric: One of Croatia’s greatest ever player is now 35 but continues to perform at the biggest stage for his club Real Madrid and Croatia. Today, his technical acumen will be needed more than ever by the hosts in midfield as he is the one that makes them tick. A proper box to box midfielder, his ability to pass between the channels is second to none in the home side.

Mateo Kovacic: Defensive shield in midfield, Chelsea man Mateo Kovacic will be tasked to sit back and absorb the Portuguese pressure that comes from their counter attacking game. With Marcelo Brozovic missing, his role assumes even greater significance with Luka Modric pushing up and leaving a hole in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Portugal’s Exit From UEFA Nations League 2020–21 After Defeat to France, Urges Teammates to ‘Hold Heads High and Be Proud of Everything Achieved’.

Dejan Lovren: The former Liverpool man has always stepped up when needed for his national team and the Croatians will be glad he is available for selection post suspension. The Croatian backline lacks leadership at the moment and this is where Dejan Lovren must step up and be rock solid in such an important game.

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes was poor against France and will be eager to get back to his usual self against Croatia. He is one player that draws the opponent out and create spaces for others. If Croatia afford him space, he can be a hindrance for them in the attacking third. Sergio Ramos Despite Missing Two Penalties in Switzerland vs Spain Drawn UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Match Gets Coach Luis Enrique’s Backing.

Dego Jota: The Liverpool man was ignored against France which left many fans frustrated with the tactics of manager Fernando Santos. He is set to comeback into the starting eleven tonight and with the kind of goal scoring form he is in currently, expect Jota to have an impact in Split tonight. Croatia at home should secure all three points considering the situation they are in and with Portugal likely to rotate the squad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).