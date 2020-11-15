Cristiano Ronaldo urged his teammates to “raise their heads and be proud of everything they have achieved together” after Portugal were knocked out of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 following their 0-1 defeat to France at home. The loss was Portugal’s first at home since 2018 but enough to knock the defending champions out of the tournament. France topped Group 3 and have become the first team to advance to the semi-finals of this edition of the UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo later took to social media to share a message for his national teammates. Novak Djokovic Performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘Sii’ Celebration; Juventus Star Responds (Watch Video).

Ronaldo shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and wrote: “All games teach us something. Unfortunately, we did not achieve our goal. We have to raise our heads and be proud of everything we have been achieving together!” Portugal had beaten Netherlands to win the inaugural UEFA Nations League title last year but won’t be part of the knockouts this time. They are, however, still the title holders of Euro Championship and will be defending their title next year. Take a look at Ronaldo’s post. Sergio Ramos Despite Missing Two Penalties in Switzerland vs Spain Drawn UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Match Gets Coach Luis Enrique’s Backing.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Portugal Are Knocked Out of UEFA Nations League

Portugal managed just six shots on target with Joao Felix and Ronaldo missing their best opportunities while centre-back Jose Fonte struck the post in a match otherwise dominated by France, who should have really gone 3-0 ahead within the first half. But Anthony Martial, given a start ahead of Olivier Giroud, fluffed all three. The first two were saved by Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio while Martial hit the crossbar with a header.

France went ahead when N’Golo Kante found the net after Patricio had parried away a low cross from Adrien Rabiot straight into the path of the Chelsea midfielder who put the ball into the net to put France ahead. Portugal tried hard in the second half and had some close chances but failed to equalise and were eventually knocked out of the tournament.

The world champions are now three points ahead of Portugal, who have 10 points after five matches. France host Sweden in their final group stage game while Portugal travel to Croatia. France are already ahead on head-to-head records with Portugal and are also unbeaten in the Nations League.

