Shubman Gill picked the weirdest person that he has ever played cricket and it is someone who you'd probably never have thought of! The Team India cricketer has been among the biggest talking points in the sport over the past few months, especially for his record-breaking batting exploits and also his captaincy, which earned India a hard-fought 2-2 draw in what was a memorable Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Shubman Gill subsequently made his comeback to the T20I team and was even named vice-captain in the shortest format. Plus, there have been speculations that he might be the one to take over the India National Cricket Team's ODI captaincy in the future after Rohit Sharma.

Speaking in an interview on Apple Music's YouTube channel, Shubman Gill said Bruno Fernandes was the weirdest person he has ever played cricket with. When asked the question by the host of the interview, Shubman Gill responded, "Probably Bruno Fernandes. When we were at the Manchester United camp, most of their players played cricket. And most of the English players played cricket at some point in their lives, at school or somewhere, but most others hadn't. Playing cricket with them was a fun, cool experience."

Shubman Gill Picks the Weirdest Person He Has Played Cricket With

For the context, what Shubman Gill referred to here was a trip made by the Men in Blue to Carrington, where they interacted with Manchester United footballers and also played cricket with them. This was before India played England in the Manchester Test, which was the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, one that ended in a draw. When asked further if he was a Manchester United fan, Shubman Gill responded, "I am a Man U fan. I love all sports, just watching different athletes go about their thing and talking to them, knowing about their mindset is something I love knowing about."

